Fire destroys several businesses at Cape Cod shopping plaza

A fire broke out overnight in a building in Hyannis, Massachusetts, destroying several businesses.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the building on Center Street.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Several businesses are housed in the structure, including a hair salon and a restaurant.

It's not clear where the fire started, but the wind sent thick smoke into the apartment building next door.

The fire crews faced intense conditions, as strong winds and drought conditions made it difficult to knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.