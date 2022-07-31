Local

Massachusetts

Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

The home is believed to be a total loss, according to the fire department

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

An early morning fire at a residence in Quincy has displaced more than a dozen people, fire officials said.

The Quincy Fire Department first responded to a blaze on Bigelow Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, where officials believe the fire started outside of the home on one of the upper floors in the rear.

In all, 14 people have been displaced, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported. Three residents had to be rescued by ladder trucks, according to the department.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One woman, who lives on the first floor of the building, told NBC10 Boston that she jumped out of a window in her unit to safety.

"When I opened the door I saw the neighbor running out and as soon as I opened the door all the smoke start billowing in the room," Amara Smith said. "One of the neighbors had to jump from that window the other ones had to be rescued by a ladder so it’s been a lot."

The home is believed to be a total loss, according to the fire department.

Local

Norwegian Pearl

Cruise Ship Strikes Fishing Boat Near Nantucket

Weather forecast

Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as Bigelow Street was blocked off to traffic.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirequincyQuincy Firequincy fire department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us