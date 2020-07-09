Woman Facing Charges for Wareham Crash Involving Fire Engine: Police

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges for a serious crash involving two vehicles and a fire engine Wednesday night in Wareham, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers responded to the crash on Cranberry Highway, near the Route 195 overpass, at 9:47 p.m.

Three firefighters on the Wareham Fire Department engine were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. An unknown number of people in the two other vehicles were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene showed significant damage to the two sedans involved in the crash.

An initial investigation by Wareham police determined that a car traveling north on Cranberry Highway failed to stop at a red light while another vehicle exiting Route 195 west pulled out and struck that vehicle. The driver that didn't stop at the red light was identified by police as Kimberly Page, 32, of West Wareham.

The first vehicle traveled across the median, police said, striking the fire engine head-on.

Police have summoned Page for operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop at a red light.

It's unclear when Page will answer to the charges or if she has an attorney.