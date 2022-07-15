Local

Fire Erupts on Back Porch of Dorchester Apartment, Spreads to Second Building

The porches of at least one building collapsed, according to fire officials

By Asher Klein

Flames showing from a large fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters battled a large fire that spread from a Dorchester apartment building to a second one Friday afternoon.

The department shared video of heavy flames tearing through the upper porches of a triple-decker building on Lithgow Street in Codman Square. Officials said it spread to an adjacent building.

Firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, knocking it down by about 3:25 p.m.

The porches of at least one building collapsed, according to fire officials.

Firefighters battle a blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, July 15, 2022.
@SPYSqueeze/Twitter
Firefighters battle a blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday, July 15, 2022.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

