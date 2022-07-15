Fire Erupts on Back Porch of Dorchester Apartment, Spreads to Second Building

Boston firefighters battled a large fire that spread from a Dorchester apartment building to a second one Friday afternoon.
The department shared video of heavy flames tearing through the upper porches of a triple-decker building on Lithgow Street in Codman Square. Officials said it spread to an adjacent building.
Firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, knocking it down by about 3:25 p.m.
The porches of at least one building collapsed, according to fire officials.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.