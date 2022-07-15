Fire Erupts on Back Porch of Dorchester Apartment, Spreads to Second Building

Boston firefighters battled a large fire that spread from a Dorchester apartment building to a second one Friday afternoon.

The department shared video of heavy flames tearing through the upper porches of a triple-decker building on Lithgow Street in Codman Square. Officials said it spread to an adjacent building.

Firefighters were on scene to battle the blaze, knocking it down by about 3:25 p.m.

The porches of at least one building collapsed, according to fire officials.

1st arriving companies had heavy fire in the rear or 23 Lithgow st in Dorchester the fire has spread to the adjacent building at 19 Lithgow this is now a 2nd alarm. pic.twitter.com/QCgszNnj5q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 15, 2022

The rear porches have burned thru and collapsed .a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/tuLcAm4Tom — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 15, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down. Companies are chasing hotspots for # 23 & 19 Lithgow pic.twitter.com/ZBSRaqcTtr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 15, 2022

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.