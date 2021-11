Lawrence fire crews are investigating a house fire that forced 10 people out into the street Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a two-family home at 62 Margin Street. Lawrence firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. Officials said there was only one family home at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the house.