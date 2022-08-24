Fire in Pawtucket Leaves Multiple Businesses Damaged

A fire Tuesday night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island has left several businesses damaged, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

The fire is believed to have started at Maria's Breakfast and Lunch, which is on Smithfield Avenue. Crews responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the fire, which spread to the attic area of the building that's shared by a restaurant and hair salon.

The bakery had the most fire damage, and neighboring businesses are now facing extensive water and smoke damage, firefighters told the NBC station. The businesses all appeared empty at the time of the fire. Some firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion, but no one else was hurt.

Crews worked for 30 to 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

"We took a lot of manpower to make entry into the building and pull the ceilings many of them covered in tin, it was very difficult to get through to make sure we stopped the spread of the fire through the common attic area," Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said.

It's not clear when the businesses will reopen, and the fire is under investigation.