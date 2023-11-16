Massachusetts

Fire in Southbridge sends child to hospital

Fire officials said the building was determined to be uninhabitable and that damage was estimated at $500,000

Getty Images

A child was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a building in Southbridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Edwards Street.

The Southbridge Fire Department said on Thursday that when they arrived, they found heavy flames in the back of the building. 12 people were able to evacuate the building on their own, they said.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hulyk said the child had to be taken to Harrington Hospital for evaluation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities said the flames were knocked down by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the building was determined to be uninhabitable and that damage was estimated at $500,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

All lanes reopen after Route 3 rollover crash involving fuel tanker in Billerica

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Mass. lawmakers don't reach deal on shelter funding

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us