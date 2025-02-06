Massachusetts

Fire reported at Holiday Inn in Somerville, no word on injuries

Firefighters are at the scene of a reported fire at a Holiday Inn in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union said in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m. that companies are working at a fire at the Holiday Inn at 30 Washington St.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response to Somerville.

Photos posted on social media showed multiple ladder trucks with their ladders extended to the roof, and at least a handful of windows smashed out.

No further details were immediately available.

