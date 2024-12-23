Massachusetts

Fire reported at hotel in Braintree

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree on Forbes Road.

Fire crews from multiple area communities were reportedly called to the scene.

Braintree fire confirmed that they are at the scene, but no further details were immediately available.

Aerial images showed at least one fire engine and two police cruisers outside, but no flames or smoke showing.

