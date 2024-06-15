Boston

Fire rips through multiple buildings in Dorchester

Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fire ripped through multiple buildings in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon. More companies were requested after the initial call to control the flames, which had spread to multiple buildings.

The heat from the fire was so strong it melted siding on a nearby building

More details, including how many people may be displaced due to the damage, were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

