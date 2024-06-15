Fire rips through multiple buildings in Dorchester

Fire ripped through multiple buildings in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

Heavy fire on arrival on Edson st Dorchester, multiple buildings in fire a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NGGRHzymQU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon. More companies were requested after the initial call to control the flames, which had spread to multiple buildings.

Heavy fire knocked down, companies continue major overhauling. The extreme heat melted the siding in the rear 2 houses on Milton Ave. pic.twitter.com/p4Yx22CtY1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

The heat from the fire was so strong it melted siding on a nearby building

More details, including how many people may be displaced due to the damage, were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.