A fire appeared to be burning at a skyscraper in down Boston Friday morning.

Smoke was pouring from a building at 1 Congress Street in Government Center.

The Boston Fire Department didn't immediately release any information but police issued a traffic advisory:

BPD Traffic Advisory: The following streets closures at and around One Congress are as follows:

Surface Rd. from New Chardon to Sudbury St.

New Chardon St. from Merrimac St. to Surface Rd.

Congress St, both directions between Sudbury St and New Chardon St. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 24, 2022

State police said the fire prompted the closure of the Government Center ramps of Interstate 93.

NBC Boston

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.