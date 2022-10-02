Fire Spreads Through Triple-Deckers in Dorchester on Windy Day

Boston firefighters were battling a fire that spread to multiple buildings in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to several buildings in the area, the Boston Fire Department said. Buildings on at least two streets, Peverell Street and Cushing Avenue, were affected.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

High winds appeared to be affecting the fire fight. Sunday was quite windy, with the remnants of Hurricane Ian passing through New England.

The Boston Fire Department shared images as crews battled the blaze from the ground and the roofs of buildings.

Heavy fire in the rear of a three family occupied building. The wind has pushed the fire to 3 surrounding buildings.This is now a 6th alarm pic.twitter.com/gx7gE615cA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

The rear porches have burned through the original fire building. pic.twitter.com/xenvPM3EfK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

The fire has traveled to multiple streets Peverell and Cushion Ave . The fire on CushionAve in in the 4rd floor and in the roof . All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/n8gWwWkzdC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

Companies are opening up the roof on the building on Cushion Ave chasing the fire pic.twitter.com/KDH4FPe9Y8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

All companies still working at Dorchester fire. Several houses affected by strong winds. The BFD drone is up & aiding companies in knocking down heaviest fire pockets. pic.twitter.com/thb6PHCM5a — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

