Fire Spreads Through Triple-Deckers in Dorchester on Windy Day

Buildings on at least two streets, Peverell Street and Cushing Avenue, were affected

By Asher Klein

Boston firefighters battling a blaze that spread from one residential building to several in Dorchester on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters were battling a fire that spread to multiple buildings in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to several buildings in the area, the Boston Fire Department said. Buildings on at least two streets, Peverell Street and Cushing Avenue, were affected.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

High winds appeared to be affecting the fire fight. Sunday was quite windy, with the remnants of Hurricane Ian passing through New England.

The Boston Fire Department shared images as crews battled the blaze from the ground and the roofs of buildings.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

