An apartment building in Brookline caught fire Monday, bringing out Boston firefighters to help extinguish the blaze.

The fire flared up in a building on Commonwealth Avenue near Brighton Avenue near Packard's Corner at about 4:15 p.m., authorities said.

Boston and Brookline firefighters both worked the fire, which sent smoke into the evening sky.

After over an hour, the Boston Fire Department said that the blaze was knocked down and its firefighters leaving the scene.

At approximately 4:15 pm fire at 16 Hamilton Road in Brookline on the 3rd floor .A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NrVW9Ahh91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

Thick black smoke fills the sky as Boston and Brookline Fire battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/0PkZUMkSOR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

All companies are working as the fire travels across the building and thru the roof. pic.twitter.com/yziZUpuwmE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020