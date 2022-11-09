Fire That Killed Girl, 3, in Lynn Not Thought to Be Suspicious, Officials Say

It's not yet clear what caused the fire that killed a 3-year-old girl in Lynn, Massachusetts, Tuesday, state and local fire officials don't believe it's suspicious, they said.

The fire erupted on Circuit Street around 4 a.m. The girl's name hasn't yet been released.

"Our thoughts remain with this child's family, who lost a cherished loved one and the place they called home," Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement Wednesday. "I know the community shares their grief for this terrible loss."

There were no working fire alarms at the home, according to Lynn firefighters, the State Fire Marshal's Office and Essex County District Attorney's Office. Several accidental factors could have caused the fire, including smoking materials or an electrical issue.

The fire began on one corner of the building but there was no evidence it was intentionally set, officials said.

The girl remained unaccounted for hours after firefighters arrived at the burning building, where they found heavy fire and plumes of smoke. Her body was eventually found in the home.

