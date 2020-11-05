Local

Fire Truck Crashes into Bank in Dorchester

It remains unclear if the fire truck that crashed in Dorchester was responding to a nearby fire at Charlie's Pizza

By Mary Markos

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning - some believed to be firefighters - after a fire truck crashed into a bank less than a mile away from the scene of a fire.

The fire truck crashed into a Bank of America around 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Washington Street in Dorchester. A Jeep was also involved in the crash.

Codman Square is shut down.

Crews were battling a serious fire at Charlie's Pizza that caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage. The two-alarm fire broke out at approximately 2:20 a.m. at 1740 Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

It remains unclear if the fire truck that crashed was involved in responding to the pizza shop fire. No further information was immediately available.

