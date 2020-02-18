Local
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Expands Maine Facility

Boston Brands of Maine's Lewiston facility will become a 24/7 operation

By Abby Vervaeke

Maine's best-selling spirit is expanding.

Boston Brands of Maine, the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, will move to a 24/7 operation at its Lewiston facility, according to News Center Maine.

The move comes less than a year after the company announced a $4 million expansion of the bottling plant.

The move is expected to create 46 full-time jobs, according to Sazerac, the the New Orleans-based company that owns Boston Brands.

A Sazerac spokesperson told the Portland Press Herald that the facility previously ran three shifts a day, five days a week. The facility will now have alternating 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.

In 2018, Fireball became the number-one spirit sold in Maine.

