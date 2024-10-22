Berlin

Firefighter dead after ATV crash at scene of brush fire in Berlin, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

A firefighter has died after an ATV rolled over at the scene of a massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said a Wethersfield firefighter died and two others were hospitalized with minor injuries. They have since been released.

A fire ATV rolled over on a trail while working to extinguish a brush fire that has already extended 80 to 90 acres.

A crash involving a fire vehicle was reported at 5:35 p.m. The ATV was operating on the south end of the fire when it rolled over with three firefighters inside, according to officials.

Authorities said the firefighter's identity is not yet being released pending family notification.

There will be a procession from the scene of the accident to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Farmington.

Several Wethersfield firefighters have arrived in Farmington in anticipation of the procession.

The fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now being coined the Hawthorne fire, resulted in the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

Fire officials said it could be three to four days before the blaze is contained.

