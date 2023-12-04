Firefighter falls through the floor while battling Avon house fire

A mayday was called Sunday night after a firefighter fell through the floor while helping battle a house fire in Avon, Massachusetts.

Avon fire officials tell NBC10 Boston there was heavy fire showing on the side, as well as the first and second floors, of the multi-family home on East Main St. house when they arrived, prompting them to call for help from surrounding towns, including Abington and Brockton.

Crews believed someone was in the back of the house, but no one was found, the fire chief said.

The Brockton firefighter who fell was recovered right away, within a minute or two, the chief said, and he was OK.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.