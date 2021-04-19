Firefighter Injured, At Least 25 Displaced in New Bedford Fire

A firefighter is in the hospital and at least 25 people are displaced after two buildings caught fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The heavy flames burned a variety store and a bakery on Acushnet Avenue before spreading into the attacks of both buildings, according to New Bedford Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger.

"Both of them caught on fire at about the same time," Kruger said. "They were mirroring each other as far as fire was doing the same thing in both buildings so early on it presented a challenge. We needed more man power."

Firefighters will likely be on scene for the rest of the day, according to Kruger. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but appears to have started in an area that's common to both buildings.

No further information was immediately available.