Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze in Gloucester

The building on Massasoit Road in Gloucester was vacant

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter was transported to an area hospital after suffering a shoulder injury on the job in Gloucester, fire officials said.

Firefighters had responded to a blaze at a vacant building on Massasoit Road in Gloucester around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said, where one of the responding firefighters was hurt and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital. No update has been given on his condition.

The fire was extinguished by about 10:10 p.m., Smith said. Firefighters from several neighboring communities responded to the scene, including Beverly, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

