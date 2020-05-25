Firefighter Hospitalized After Responding to Blaze in Manchester, NH

A firefighter in New Hampshire was hospitalized Monday after going into cardiac arrest while responding to a fire inside a Manchester home.

The Manchester Fire Department was called to 466 South Beech St. around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Daniel Goonan says when they arrived, firefighters from Engine 9 raced in.

There was heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the house where the kitchen is, according to the chief.

Soon after firefighters entered the home, they realized one firefighter was not responding.

One of our members was injured at the fire on South Beech St today. They are being treated at Elliot Hospital. Please keep them and their family in your thoughts — Manchester Fire Dept (@ManchesterFD) May 25, 2020

Fire Chief Goonan says he was fearing the worst when he got a call one of his firefighters was down inside the Manchester home, but he says it appears the firefighter is going to be okay after going into cardiac arrest inside the house.

"His life was saved today," Chief Goonan said. "It is amazing walking through a scene like that, if we went in, if we went to search, a left instead of a right, if we didn't see him for a few minutes, the outcome would have been much different."

The chief says the firefighters rushed the 52-year-old out of the house and started performing CPR on him.

The 23-year fire department veteran was rushed to Elliot Hospital where he is in stable but serious condition.

The fire chief says no one was home at the time of the fire. He says the people who live there have been in the process of moving out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.