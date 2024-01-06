Firefighter injured battling flames at Woburn home

A firefighter was taken to the hospital Saturday after battling a house fire in Woburn, Massachusetts.

According to the Woburn Firefighters Union, the fire department was on scene of a serious crash on Main Street by Capozzi Circle where a car had knocked down a telephone pole, when they received the report of a structure fire early Saturday morning.

Officials said there were multiple calls for the fire at a home on Richard Circle.

Firefighters responded to the blaze and found heavy fire coming through the roof on arrival. Aid was requested from several surrounding towns, including Medford, Stoneham, Burlington, Reading and Winchester.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. No one else was injured.

Mayor Michael Concannon visited the injured firefighter at the hospital early in the day, the firefighters union said.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.