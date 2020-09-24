Local

Firefighter Injured in Roxbury Basement Fire

A fire in the basement of a multi-family in Roxbury left four adults and two children displaced early Thursday morning

A firefighter was injured early Thursday morning when battling flames that left four adults and two children displaced in Roxbury.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital.

A fire broke out in the basement of a four-story brick multi-family around 3 a.m. Thursday, located at 113 Harrishoff Street in Roxbury. Damages are estimated to be around $50,000, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The firefighters took quick action and contained the fire to the basement, according to officials. The cause remains under investigation.

Boston Neighborhood Services were on scene to help the residents. No further information was immediately available

