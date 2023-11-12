Firefighter, resident injured in Ayer house fire

Two people were hospitalized following an early morning fire at a multi-family home in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The Ayer Fire Department responded to 27 Grove Street for a building fire around 5:20 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from two of the home's three floors, with smoke visible from Main Street.

According to the fire department, flames had already spread throughout the structure, causing heavy damage before the blaze could be fully extinguished.

One firefighter and one resident were taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, fire officials said.

Several families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

"Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Ayer police cautioned residents that there was a very active scene on Grove Street as the Ayer Fire Department and several other departments worked an active house fire. They also advised that there could be power outages while the situation was ongoing.

Ayer firefighters received assistance from several surrounding towns including Shirley, which confirmed two fire engines responded to the Grove Street fire. Other mutual aid was provided by Devens, Lunenburg, Littleton, Groton, Westford, Leominster, Fitchburg and Harvard.

There was no word on what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.