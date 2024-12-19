Rhode Island

Firefighter, resident injured in fire at multi-family home in Providence, RI

Two dogs died in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A firefighter and a resident were injured in a fire in a multiple-family home in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the home on Atwells Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to WJAR. Everyone was able to make it out of the building OK, but one resident was hospitalized with minor injuries. Two dogs died in the blaze.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for burn injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Fire officials said the home isn't considered a total loss, but it did sustain significant damage.

“It’s fairly extensive. First floor was damaged pretty heavily. A lot of smoke and water damage on the second and third floor,” Battalion Chief Bradley Wagoner said.

The Red Cross is assisting the three families displaced by the fire.

