Firefighter seriously injured after being hit by car in Portland, Conn.

A firefighter is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Portland on Wednesday night, police said.

The police department responded to a reported pedestrian crash across from the police station in the 200 block of Main Street.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the firefighter also serves on the Portland Board of Selectmen.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say the crash doesn't appear to be suspicious.

There are no crosswalks in the area, according to police.

Main Street is closed in the area of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.