Emergency responders are at the scene of a "serious" crash in Lynn, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

Several agencies were sent to the scene of the crash on Lynnfield Street near Cumberland Circle, firefighters said in a tweet.

Engine Co. 10, Medic Co. 1, Atlantic EMS and @LynnPoliceDept operating at a serious motor vehicle accident on Lynnfield St. near Cumberland Cir. Lynnfield St. is currently closed from Cumberland Cir. to the Goodwin rotary. pic.twitter.com/mGkeG5dmDp — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) June 30, 2020

They haven't offered more information about the incident.

The crash comes hours after another serious crash in Lynn, in which a man was seriously hurt in what police said was a hit-and-run.