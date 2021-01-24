Local

Freezing Fires

Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes South of Boston in Frigid Temperatures

There's no word yet on what caused either of the fires

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

With temperatures in the single digits overnight, firefighters braved the elements in battling blazes in Kingston and New Bedford, Massachusetts early Sunday.

In Kingston, firefighters from Duxbury responded with mutual aid to a two-alarm fire.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the blaze. No address was given and no reports of damage were immediately made available.

Further south in New Bedford, officials fought a fire at 55 River St. that reached three alarms. No injuries or reports of damage have yet been made at this scene, either.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Freezing FiresNew BedfordKingston
