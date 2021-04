A four-alarm fire broke out at a building in West Newbury, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

The fire was on Reeds Lane, according to the West Newbury Fire Department. Firefighters from Merrimac, Groveland, Newburyport, Newbury, Georgetown, Salisbury and Amesbury drove in to help.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured weren't immediately clear.