Firefighters battle blaze at NH golf course Sunday night

Firefighters battled a blaze at a golf course in Newmarket, New Hampshire, that left a maintenance building full of equipment badly damaged on Sunday night.

Newmarket Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post that they responded to a fire at the Rockingham Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire in a maintenance barn. Fire departments from several neighboring communities responded to help douse the flames.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but it required extensive overhaul due to the amount of machinery stored in the building.

The owners of the golf course said in a Facebook post Monday morning that the fire damaged its maintenance building. They said no one was hurt, and there does not appear to be any damage to the house or the main barn.

They said the cause of the fire is not yet known, and the worst of the damage was in a section where three electric carts were stored. But they said everything that was damaged can be repaired or replaced.