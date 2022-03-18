Firefighters Battle Blaze at Webster Restaurant

A large fire broke out Friday morning at a popular Chinese restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.

The fire started at the Wind Tiki restaurant at 154 Thompson Road sometime before 2 a.m. The fire department was working on an exterior firefight on the building, which was built in the 1970s. The deputy fire chief said he believes the building is a total loss.

Firefighters struggled to reach hot spots and the morning fog limited visibility. Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn, Dudley and Southbridge.

With the smoke clearing a little, firefighters are opening up the roof of the Wind Tiki in Webster to try to get at some of the hidden hot spots and attack the flames from the ladder truck. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/yZjgc0exfg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 18, 2022

No further information was immediately available.