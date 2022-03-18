Firefighters Battle Blaze at Webster Restaurant

A large fire broke out Friday morning at a popular Chinese restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.
The fire started at the Wind Tiki restaurant at 154 Thompson Road sometime before 2 a.m. The fire department was working on an exterior firefight on the building, which was built in the 1970s. The deputy fire chief said he believes the building is a total loss.
Firefighters struggled to reach hot spots and the morning fog limited visibility. Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn, Dudley and Southbridge.
No further information was immediately available.