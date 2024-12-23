Firefighters battle blaze in large commercial building in Dorchester in frigid temps

Firefighters battled a blaze in a large commercial building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on Freeport Way. Fire crews fought the fire in frigid conditions.

In frigid temperatures companies working at fire in a large commercial building on Freeport way Dorchester, at approximately 11:00. 1 person was transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩

BFD-FIU is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/iGhx5HWJab — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 23, 2024

One person was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS.

Fire investigators were still on scene eary Monday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.