Boston

Firefighters battle blaze in large commercial building in Dorchester in frigid temps

One person was hospitalized

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters battled a blaze in a large commercial building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on Freeport Way. Fire crews fought the fire in frigid conditions.

One person was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS.

Fire investigators were still on scene eary Monday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

More Massachusetts stories

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Tsarnaev remains on death row after Biden commutes dozens of other sentences

Weather 4 hours ago

Will New England see a white Christmas this year?

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us