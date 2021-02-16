Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in Woburn

Firefighters were battling a 2-alarm blaze in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m. in a multi-family home on Federal Street, according to Woburn Fire Chief Donald Kenton. The fire has since been contained.

Witnesses reported first seeing the fire in the rear of the building before it spread. At least one woman was home when she noticed the fire in the back of the building, according to Kenton. She was able to evacuate safely.

It remains unclear how many people live in the building, but Kenton said there were nine apartment units among the four floors inside. Residents will not be able to return to their homes for some time, according to Kenton.

“There’s fire damage everywhere and where there’s not fire damage, there’s water damage," Kenton said. "And the power is cut."

Kenton praised firefighters for knocking out the flames quickly and keeping them from spreading throughout the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.