Hartford

11 families displaced after apartment building fire in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Hartford Tuesday night and displaced several families.

The fire was reported at a second-floor apartment on Tower Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, three units were heavily damaged by the fire with other apartments being damaged by smoke or water.

Our crew at the scene saw a firefighter being taken out on a stretcher.

Fire officials said an elderly woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries. The firefighter slipped on ice while battling the fire and has been released from the hospital.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation. No information was available on her condition on Wednesday morning.

Crews are unsure how the fire started. The fire is under investigation.

Local

New England Jan 13

We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Arbella Early Edition 37 mins ago

Breer, Perry identify potential Patriots DC candidates for Vrabel

Fire officials said 15 adults from 11 families were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us