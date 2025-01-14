11 families displaced after apartment building fire in Hartford

Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Hartford Tuesday night and displaced several families.

The fire was reported at a second-floor apartment on Tower Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, three units were heavily damaged by the fire with other apartments being damaged by smoke or water.

Our crew at the scene saw a firefighter being taken out on a stretcher.

Fire officials said an elderly woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries. The firefighter slipped on ice while battling the fire and has been released from the hospital.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation. No information was available on her condition on Wednesday morning.

Crews are unsure how the fire started. The fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said 15 adults from 11 families were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.