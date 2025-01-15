Firefighters battle early-morning fire in icy conditions in Pelham, NH

Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze -- and the elements -- in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

The Pelham Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 4 a.m. in a home on Nashua Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were showing from the roof of the Cape-style home. Fire was also reported in the basement.

Fire crews made entry into the basement and first floor and discovered holes in the floor on the first and second stories of the residence. The flames had already traveled to all floors of the home prior to their arrival.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building at that time and battled the flames from outside the home. They said the cold temperatures hindered their efforts due to ice accumulation.

It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.