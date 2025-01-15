New Hampshire

Firefighters battle early-morning fire in icy conditions in Pelham, NH

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Pelham Fire

Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze -- and the elements -- in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

The Pelham Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 4 a.m. in a home on Nashua Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were showing from the roof of the Cape-style home. Fire was also reported in the basement.

Fire crews made entry into the basement and first floor and discovered holes in the floor on the first and second stories of the residence. The flames had already traveled to all floors of the home prior to their arrival.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building at that time and battled the flames from outside the home. They said the cold temperatures hindered their efforts due to ice accumulation.

It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jan 13

One person killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Portsmouth, NH

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Fourth former youth center detention worker goes on trial in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us