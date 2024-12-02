Firefighters battle ‘labor intensive' house fire overnight in Chelsea

A fire broke out late Sunday night at a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and it proved to be a challenging fight for responding firefighters.

The Chelsea Fire Department got reports shortly before midnight Sunday of smoke coming from the roof of a home on Cherry Street. When firefighters got to the scene, the residents of the home had already been able to evacuate, according to Chief John Quatieri.

Crews found fire in the walls and ceiling on the second and third floors.

"It was a pretty labor intensive operation," Chief Quatieri said. "They had to pull the walls and ceiling to get at the fire. It's a pretty tight area — we had difficulty getting equipment in close."

Solar panels covering the roof added another obstacle, since firefighters weren't able to open the roof up for ventilation.

The fire was knocked down, and firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The city's building department responded to assess the building. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.