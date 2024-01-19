New Hampshire

Firefighters battle ‘massive' blaze overnight in Sunapee, NH

There was no immediate word on injuries or how many people were displaced by the fire

By Marc Fortier

Sunapee Fire

Firefighters were still working on Friday morning to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in an apartment building in Sunapee, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Sunapee fire officials said the fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Hill Road, which was shut down while firefighters battled the flames.

In a Facebook update on Friday morning, the Sunapee Fire Department said it had been "a very long night for your local firefighters." The fire was still burning as of 5:30 a.m., with firefighters from numerous area departments working at the scene. Additional reinforcements arrived later Friday morning.

Sunapee Fire Department
In addition to Prospect Hill Road being closed, fire officials urged the public to use caution on Springfield Road due to water supply operations pulling water near Otter Pond. Sunapee firefighers are expected to remain at the scene for most of the day to make sure the blaze is fully extinguished.

Photos shared by the fire department on Facebook showed numerous pieces of fire equipment surrounding the large apartment building. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

There was no immediate word on injuries or how many people were displaced by the fire.

