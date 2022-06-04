Local

Orange Fire

Firefighters Battle Multi-Building Blaze in Orange

Multiple vacant buildings were engulfed in flames during the fire, but no residents were displaced as a result

By Jake Levin

Firefighters from more than 20 area departments responded to a blaze which engulfed multiple vacant buildings in Orange, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Orange Fire Chief James Young said that the fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. at a vacant mill building on West River Street, which proceeded to spread to four other vacant buildings in the neighborhood.

Two civilians were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the fire, Young said, each declining transport to area hospitals. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire has been contained, Young said, although firefighters remained on the scene Saturday afternoon to fully extinguish it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Young said, adding that a Hazmat team had been brought in to conduct the air for health hazards in the area.

