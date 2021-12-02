Local

Chelsea Fire Department

Firefighters Battling 4-Alarm Blaze at Chelsea Home

The landlord and home owner spoke to NBC10 Boston late Thursday night and said everyone was safe.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Oscar Margain

Several Massachusetts fire departments were on scene of a 4-alarm blaze in Chelsea late Thursday night.

The flames broke out around 10:20 p.m. at a 4-story residential home on Marginal Road, the Chelsea Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed at least three ladder trucks and many firefighters from towns including Malden, Revere and Everett.

Multiple ambulances also responded.

The landlord said everyone was safe.

The landlord and home owner spoke to NBC10 Boston late Thursday night and said one of her tenants had called her in South Boston to alert her to the fire.

"My tenant told me the post caught on fire, and the sparks went into the house, and that's how it caught fire the house," she said.

The fire department said it could not confirm there had been an electrical explosion.

The woman, who has owned the home since 1992, told NBC10 Boston that 11 people live inside the home but everyone made it out safely.

She hadn't spoken to fire crews yet but said it appears there has been damage to her apartment -- the third and fourth floors of the home.

This is a developing story.

