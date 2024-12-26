Firefighters battle blaze at multi-million dollar home in Brookline

Firefighters battled a fire at a multi-million dollar home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Sargent Road. The 13,000-square foot single-family home is valued at over $13 million and was purchased in 2012 for $3.4 million, according to town assessment records.

Aerial images from the fire showed a large brick home with heavy smoke pouring from the upper-level windows. Multiple ladder trucks had their ladders extended over the roof of the home as they battled the blaze.

Firefighters had to open up the roof of the home, which sustained significant water and smoke damage.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response at the fire scene as well as station coverage for Brookline.

Mutual Aid response: Cambridge Ladder 3, Squad 2, & Division 1 are enroute to the fire in Brookline, their 2nd alarm, Box 2-516, a fire at 90 Sargent Rd in Brookline

Engine 2 is covering in @BrooklineFD pic.twitter.com/DtxMdTDDNi — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 26, 2024

No one was injured in the fire. The five occupants of the home were able to get out safely.

The fire was declared under control around 1 p.m., and officials said the owners will be able to rebuild, as most of the damage was contained to the attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.