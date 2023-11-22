chelsea

Firefighters battling blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, heavy smoke showing

The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze on Broadway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported sometime after 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Broadway.

A photo from the scene showed firefighters dousing a two-story building with a business on the ground floor with water and heavy smoke pouring from the windows.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire is also impacting traffic in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

chelsea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us