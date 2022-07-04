Local

Somerville

Firefighters Battling Flames at Somerville Home

Video from the scene appeared to show the second floor of the Broadway Street home engulfed by flames, with fire and smoke shooting out of the windows into the sky

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire broke out on the Fourth of July at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Firefighters from nearby Cambridge and Medford were called to help battle the flames at 1241 Broadway Street.

The Somerville Fire Department did not immediately have information on the blaze near the corner of Broadway and Russell streets in Teele Square, including if there were any injuries.

Video from the scene appeared to show the second floor of the home engulfed by flames, with fire and smoke shooting out of the windows into the sky.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

SomervilleMassachusettsfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us