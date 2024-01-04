Gloucester

Firefighters battling house fire in Gloucester

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a fire in a home in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Holly Street.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a multiple-story home that appeared to have sustained serious damage, with numerous fire department vehicles lining the street.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the building at 2 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us