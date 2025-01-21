Firefighters battling house fire in Woburn

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Union Street.

The Stoneham Fire Department said in a post on X around 3 p.m. that they are assisting the Woburn Fire Department at the scene.

Ladder-1 is assisting Woburn Fire at their 2nd Alarm Fire at 56 Union St — Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) January 21, 2025

Photos shared on social media showed firefighters attacking flames shooting through the roof of the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries.