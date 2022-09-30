Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

A large fire was burning late Friday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State office, and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.

Pictures posted to Twitter appear to show the blaze centered in the Asian market. The fire has visibly engulfed the grocery store, with flames and black smoke shooting through the roof, pictures show.

2nd Alarm Nashua, NH 🔔 🔔 pic.twitter.com/H91FFTQZgc — Andrew Morrissey (@amorr374) October 1, 2022

What a day. I wasn't even planning on going up that way but chance I did and called. I really hope the people at Ciao's Pizza made it out safely. Thank you @NashuaPolice and @nashuafire for responding so quickly pic.twitter.com/bVjXbEU2yV — Rony Camille (@RonyCamille) October 1, 2022

The fire department has instructed people to avoid the area and said Amherst Street is closed in the nearby vicinity.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

2nd Alarm Fire at 495 Amherst St. All Nashua Companies working. Avoid the area-Amherst st is closed. — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) September 30, 2022

