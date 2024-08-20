Massachusetts

Firefighters battle large house fire near Duxbury waterfront

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Duxbury Fire PIO

Firefighters battled a large house fire near the waterfront in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported just before noon by Duxbury police on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said Duxbury and Marshfield police and fire were at the scene on Bay Avenue.

Photos shared by the Duxbury Fire Department showed half of the home fully engulfed in flames. They said all off-duty firefighters were called in to help battle the fire, and multiple mutual aid calls were made to neighboring departments to cover the town.

Aerial video showed heavy smoke pouring from the roof and windows of the home, located just blocks from the waterfront.

There was no immediate word on injuries but the home appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

