Firefighters battle large house fire near Duxbury waterfront

Firefighters battled a large house fire near the waterfront in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported just before noon by Duxbury police on X, formerly known as Twitter. They said Duxbury and Marshfield police and fire were at the scene on Bay Avenue.

⚠️⚠️Avoid the area of Bay Ave⚠️⚠️

Duxbury PD, Marshfield PD, Marshfield Fire and Duxbury Fire are on scene at an active house fire. pic.twitter.com/KPFDOlP4Nt — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) August 20, 2024

Photos shared by the Duxbury Fire Department showed half of the home fully engulfed in flames. They said all off-duty firefighters were called in to help battle the fire, and multiple mutual aid calls were made to neighboring departments to cover the town.

#DXFD E2, E3, L1, C3 are currently operating at a 2nd alarm structure fire on Bay ave. All off duty firefighters have been recalled to the fire. Multiple mutual aid FDs have been called in to cover the town. pic.twitter.com/kALjq5PdAZ — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 20, 2024

Aerial video showed heavy smoke pouring from the roof and windows of the home, located just blocks from the waterfront.

There was no immediate word on injuries but the home appeared to have sustained extensive damage.