Firefighters battling large house fire in Billerica

A fire was burning early Monday afternoon at a home in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Smoke was billowing into the sky on Rangeway Road as firefighters used multiple hose lines to douse the flames with water around 12:30 p.m.

Aerial footage showed a good portion of the home to be completely charred, as well as what appeared to be a partial roof collapse.

There were at least six ladder trucks on scene, as well as two ambulances.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or what may have caused the blaze.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Billerica Fire Department for more information.