Firefighters Battling Major Blaze in Malden: WATCH LIVE

Dozens of firefighters were working to put out a fire at a building in Malden, Massachusetts, Monday evening.

Malden police confirmed they were assisting with the fire department at the blaze on Grove Street. They didn't know if anyone had been hurt and didn't have further information.

Police asked the public to avoid the area because of the large fire.

Traffic Alert…….

Avoid Glenwood St @ Washington St @ Winter Streets. Several road closures due to large building fire. Please avoid the area. — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) January 10, 2022

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Malden Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be tearing through a three-story building that houses a laundromat.

The temperature could be a factor in the firefight, with frigid cold arriving on an arctic front in the Boston area Monday night.

Monday evening: Cold breeze, more clouds, flurries. Temperatures in the 20s. Overnight Monday night: Frigid wind, flurries. Lows single digits south, below zero north. Tuesday: Stinging cold, sun with Cape Cod snow showers. Highs in the teens.

