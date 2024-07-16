New Hampshire

Dozens of residents displaced after fire in apartment building in Nashua, NH

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Red Cross of Northern New England

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in an apartment building in Nashua, New Hampshire, overnight.

The fire was reported in the early-morning hours Tuesday on Bluestone Drive. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The Red Cross of Northern New England said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that 29 of the building's 36 unites were damaged or destroyed by the fire, leaving dozens of residents without a place to stay. They said they are working with the displaced residents "to meet their immediate needs and help with recovery planning."

Emails to the Nashua Fire Department and the Nashua Fire Marshal's Office were not immediately returned.

New Hampshire
