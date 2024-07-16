Dozens of residents displaced after fire in apartment building in Nashua, NH

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in an apartment building in Nashua, New Hampshire, overnight.

The fire was reported in the early-morning hours Tuesday on Bluestone Drive. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The Red Cross of Northern New England said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that 29 of the building's 36 unites were damaged or destroyed by the fire, leaving dozens of residents without a place to stay. They said they are working with the displaced residents "to meet their immediate needs and help with recovery planning."

Our disaster action team in #NH is on the scene of a 36-unit apartment fire on Bluestone Dr. in Nashua. At least 29 of the units are damaged or destroyed. The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to meet their immediate needs and help with recovery planning. pic.twitter.com/hlWDpX04iO — Red Cross of Northern New England (@RedCrossNNE) July 16, 2024

Emails to the Nashua Fire Department and the Nashua Fire Marshal's Office were not immediately returned.