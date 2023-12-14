Boston

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Boston warehouse overnight

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Boston warehouse overnight.

The Boston Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they responded to a warehouse at 40 New Market Square, the address of Revolution Foods, around 1:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke conditions throughout the building.

The fire was knocked down in under an hour, but firefighters remained on scene, using multiple fans to clear smoke from the buliding.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boston
