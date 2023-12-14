Firefighters extinguish blaze in Boston warehouse overnight

Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a Boston warehouse overnight.

The Boston Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they responded to a warehouse at 40 New Market Square, the address of Revolution Foods, around 1:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke conditions throughout the building.

At approximately 1:45 companies working at a warehouse fire at 40 New Market Square. A heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/orbxaruILA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 14, 2023

The fire was knocked down in under an hour, but firefighters remained on scene, using multiple fans to clear smoke from the buliding.

Fire knocked down companies using multiple fans to clear the smoke from the building. No injuries to report the Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/hKxRpEN97C — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 14, 2023

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.